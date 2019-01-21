The third season of the popular edutainment Doordarshan show Main Kuch Bhi Kar Sakti Hoon will go on air on January 26, Republic Day, the makers announced on Monday. Produced by Population Foundation of India, the show is centred on Doctor Sneha Mathur (Meinal Vaishnav), who leaves her well-paying job in Mumbai and returns to her village, Pratappur. There, she works to provide quality healthcare to residents and create awareness on women’s health and gender discrimination.

The new season, which will be aired every Saturday and Sunday on DD National, will tackle issues related to hygiene and sanitation, the makers said in a press release. Population Foundation of India has co-produced the third season with Rural Electrification Corporation Limited and Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

“The real success of Main Kuch Bhi Kar Sakti Hoon has been the massive impact that the show has had on the lives of the masses,” series creator Feroz Abbas Khan said in a statement. “This Republic Day, Dr Sneha will lead a new movement and urge all women and men to join the quest for a healthier lifestyle for all.”