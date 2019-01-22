National Geographic will mark Republic Day with the premiere of Extreme Flight: Indian Air Force, a documentary it has jointly produced with the Indian Air Force. The film will be aired on January 25 at 9 pm, with re-runs at 12 pm and 8 pm on January 26. It will also be released on Hotstar.

The documentary captures the “dangers and difficulties the Indian Air Force encounters while operating in the country’s most hostile environment and weather conditions – from Jammu and Kashmir to the North East,” according to a press statement. It will also offer a glimpse of the military force’s high-altitude operations, showcase “the latest machines in the Indian Air Force’s arsenal” and “introduce some of the men and women who put their lives at risk for the duty to the nation”, the statement said.

“Over the years, Indian Air Force has not only provided aerial security to the nation but has also supported various sections of the armed forces, especially in postings not accessible by road,” Gayatri Yadav, the head of Consumer Strategy and Innovation at Star India, said. “This film will be our salute to these awe-inspiring officers.”