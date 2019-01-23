Iranian-American filmmaker Rayka Zehtabchi’s documentary Period.End of Sentence, about menstrual hygiene in India, is in contention for an Oscar for Best Documentary (Short Subject). The nominations were announced on Tuesday. The 91st Academy Awards will be held in Los Angeles on February 24.

Zehtabchi’s film chronicles the experiences of women in a village near Delhi after a low-cost machine for manufacturing sanitary napkins, invented by social entrepreneur Arunachalam Muruganantham (the inspiration for the Akshay Kumar-starrer Pad Man), is installed in the village. The film has been co-produced by Guneet Monga (The Lunchbox).

Play Period. End of Sentence.

The other nominees in this category are Black Sheep, a documentary by the Guardian, End Game, about caregivers helping terminally ill patients, Lifeboat, which highlights the global refugee crisis, and A Night at the Garden, about a 1939 gathering in New York City to support Nazism.