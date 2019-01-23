Discovery Channel has announced a five-hour long line-up of programmes centred around the Indian armed forces to mark Republic Day. The programme offers “unprecedented access to the intense, gruelling training programs of all wings of Indian Armed Forces”, a statement from the channel said.

The Republic Day special begins at 12 pm on January 26 with Revealed Siachen, a 60-minute programme on what it takes for Indian soldiers to stay atop the 77-kilometre long glacier at 5,400 meters altitude in the Karakoram range in the Himalayas. This will be followed by Breaking Point Indian Air Force Academy, which looks at the training imparted at the Air Force training institution, and Breaking Point High Altitude Warfare School, a show about how soldiers learn the art of mountain and winter warfare.

The programme ends with two 60-minute shows: Breaking Point: The Indian Submariners (“from the classroom to the officers Mess through Escape Training School to diving to the depths of the seas on board the INS Sindhukirti”) followed by Revealed National Defence Academy, about “what makes the NDA exceptional.”