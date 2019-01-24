Actor John Abraham will don multiple avatars in Robbie Grewal’s upcoming Hindi spy thriller Romeo Akbar Walter. The actor on Thursday shared posters from the film introducing two of these get-ups: Romeo and Akbar.

The film’s plot has been kept under wraps but it is based on a “true story of a patriot”, the makers said. Romeo, Akbar and Walter are all one man “with many faces” and singular mission to protect his country, said a press release.

Scheduled for an April 12 release, the film also stars Mouni Roy, Jackie Shroff and Sikander Kher. The producers are Viacom 18 Motion Pictures, Ajay Kapoor, Dheeraj Wadhwan, Vanessa Wali and Garry Grewal.

Abraham was last seen in Abhishek Sharma’s Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran (2018) and Milap Milan Zaveri’s Satyameva Jayate (2018). Grewal’s credits include Samay: When Time Strikes (2003), MP3: Mera Pehla Pehla Pyar (2007) and Aloo Chaat (2009).