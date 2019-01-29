The makers of Omung Kumar’s upcoming biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi have revealed the names of the production’s ensemble cast. PM Narendra Modi stars Vivekanand Oberoi (the actor formerly known as Vivek Oberoi) in the titular role and has been produced by Sandip Ssingh and Oberoi’s father, the actor Suresh Oberoi. The cast will include Darshan Kumaar, Boman Irani, Zarina Wahab, Manoj Joshi, Prashant Narayanan, Barkha Bisht Sengupta, Akshat R Saluja, Anjan Shrivastav, Rajendra Gupta and Yatin Karyekar. The roles being played by these actors has not been specified.

The film will cover Modi’s childhood, his years as the Chief Minister of Gujarat, and his stint as Prime Minister. The poster was launched in 23 languages on January 7 at an event in Mumbai, where the chief guest was Bharatiya Janata Party member and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. PM Narendra Modi is expected to be released before or during the crucial Lok Sabha election in April or May.

“A solid star cast with talented actors is the base of an effective cinematic experience,” producer Sandip Ssingh said in a press statement. “For PM Narendra Modi, we have got actors who are not just experienced but are also the right mix for a prestigious project.”

Omung Kumar’s credits include Mary Kom (2014) and Sarabjit (2016). At the poster launch, Kumar said that it was daunting to “make a biopic on a man who is one of the most prolific leaders in the history of India”.