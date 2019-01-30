Paisa Yeh Paisa, the hit disco-funk song from Subhash Ghai’s Karz (1980), gets remade for Indra Kumar’s upcoming comedy Total Dhamaal. The video for the new version was released on YouTube on Tuesday. Composers Gourov-Roshin add fresh verses and lyrics to their recreation while retaining the hookline. The video has the film’s cast dancing in colourful clothes, surrounded by a bevy of backup dancers and pyrotechnics. Kookie Gulati is credited as the video’s director.

Paisa Yeh Paisa was originally sung by Kishore Kumar, composed by Laxmikant-Pyarelal, and written by Anand Bakshi. New lyrics for the version in Total Dhamaal are by Kunwar Juneja. The singers are Dev Negi, Subhro Ganguly and Arpita Chakraborty.

Play Paisa Yeh Paisa, Total Dhamaal.

Total Dhamaal is the third installment in Kumar’s Dhamaal series of comedies that began in 2007. The latest film stars Madhuri Dixit, Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Javed Jaffrey and Sanjay Mishra. The film is set for a February 22 release.