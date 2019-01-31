Priyanka Chopra’s latest Hollywood movie Isn’t it Romantic will be released on Netflix outside of the United States of America and Canada on February 28. The romcom spoof, directed by Todd-Strauss Schulson (A Very Harold & Kumar 3D Christmas) is headlined by Rebel Wilson and includes Liam Hemsworth and Adam DeVine in the cast. It will be released in the US on February 13.

The plot: Natalie (Wilson), who is not taken seriously at work, is mugged one day and regains consciousness to realise that she is the lead character in a romantic comedy, a genre she despises. “All those movies are lies set to terrible pop songs,” Natalie says about romcoms.

Priyanka Chopra plays Isaballe, a glamorous yoga instructor. This is Chopra’s third Hollywood production after Baywatch (2017) and A Kid Called Jake (2018). She made her American debut with the television series Quantico in 2015, and will produce and headline an upcoming film on Anand Sheela, the secretary of controversial godman Rajneesh. The film will be directed by Oscar-winning director Barry Levinson (Rain Man, Wag the Dog, Rock the Kasbah).