A tattoo gone wrong. A murder mystery. A marijuana-fuelled adventure. The haunting of a bickering husband. These are some of the stories that Voot’s Signature Shorts will explore. The streaming platform’s anthology series comprises 12 short films, and will available on the platform from February 8.

A one-minute teaser was released on Friday. Produced by Viacom 18 Motion Pictures’ Tipping Point Productions, the cast for the series includes Barun Sobti, Brijendra Kala, Mona Singh and Kirti Kulhari.

Derma, Joyride, Bouma, Chacha and Cheetah’s trip and Ishq Ki Googly are some of the shorts in the series. All the films will include a twist ending, a press note said, adding. “The unconventional films will take you through a roller coaster of emotions, intrigue and drama.”