The February 1 release Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga earned an estimated Rs 11.35 crore in its first weekend, according to trade sources. Shelly Chopra Dhar’s film, starring Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Juhi Chawla, examines a same-sex relationship. The film faced competition from the holdover releases Uri: The Surgical Strike and Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Aditya Dhar’s Uri: The Surgical Strike continued to mint money on its fourth weekend, reportedly raking in over Rs 18 crore in the last three days. Released on January 11, the film has earned an estimated Rs 189.35 crore, according to trade reports. The Vicky Kaushal-starrer is based on the September 29 attacks by the Indian Army on terrorist camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, and has been appreciated for its slick action sequences while being panned for its one-note praise of the Bharatiya Janata Party government.

In comparison, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi has earned an estimated Rs 73.20 crore at the end of its second weekend. The January 25 release chronicles the life of the 19th-century queen of Jhansi, Rani Laxmibai, who fought against the British. Kangana Ranaut, who has co-directed the film alongside Krish, plays the lead role.