Netflix has ordered an eight-episode series based on the Karin Slaughter bestseller Pieces of Her, the streaming platform announced on Tuesday.

The official synopsis of the 2018 novel: “When a Saturday afternoon trip to the mall with her mother suddenly explodes into violence, an adrift young woman’s conception of her mother is forever changed. As figures from her mother’s past start to resurface, she is forced to go on the run and on that journey, begins to piece together the truth of her mother’s previous identity and uncovers secrets of her childhood.” A blurb adds, “What if the person you thought you knew best turns out to be someone you never knew at all?”

Karin Slaughter has written over 18 novels, including Cop Town, Pretty Girls and The Good Daughter. The 48-year-old American author has also written the Grant County and Will Trent series.

The Netflix series will be written by Charlotte Stoudt, whose credits include Homeland and House of Cards. Lesli Linka Glatter (The West Wing, Mad Men, Homeland) will direct the first two episodes, Netflix added in a press statement.