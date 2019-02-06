Marathi film Firebrand, produced by Priyanka Chopra’s Purple Pebble Pictures, will be released straight to Netflix on February 22, the streaming giant announced on Wednesday. Directed by Aruna Raje (Bhairavi, Tum – A Dangerous Obsession), the film is headlined by Usha Jadhav and Girish Kulkarni.

Firebrand traces the life of a successful lawyer (Jadhav) who tries to juggle her personal and professional life while dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder and intimacy troubles in her marriage. According to a press note, the film “revolves around trials and tribulations of contemporary modern-day relationships”.

This is the first digital production for Purple Pebble Pictures, whose credits include the Marathi film Ventilator (2016) and Sikkimese movie Pahuna: The Little Visitors (2018).

“Today, the story is king and audiences are open to and accepting of all kinds of genres,” Chopra said in the press note. “A story like Firebrand deserves to reach audiences far and wide and I’m thrilled to be bringing this to Netflix.” This is Netflix’s first licensed original film in Marathi, the press release said.

The film also stars Sachin Khedekar and Rajeshwari Sachdev.