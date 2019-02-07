American actor and singer Nick Jonas, best known in India as Priyanka Chopra’s husband, will be returning to the new Jumanji movie, Deadline reported. Jonas is “set to reprise his role as Alex in the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle follow-up from Sony Pictures”, Deadline reported. “Jonas is returning alongside Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan as well as director Jake Kasdan.”

The Jumanji films are based on the American fantasy children’s books by Chris Van Allsburg. Various characters either get trapped in the magical board game called Jumanji or find its elements leaching into their lives. The first screen adaptation was Jumanji in 1995, headlined by Robin Williams. Zathura: A Space Adventure followed in 2005. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle was released in 2017. Nick Jones played a pilot who has been trapped in the Jumanji game for two decades. The latest movie is expected to be released on December 13.

Play Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017).

Nick Jonas wed Priyanka Chopra in a high-profile wedding in Rajasthan in December 2018. In a recent interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the crossover star revealed that she had added Jonas to her surname. “…I always wanted to add his name to mine because I feel like we’re becoming family, and I’m a little traditional and old school like that,” Chopra Jonas told Fallon. “But I don’t take away my identity. He gets added to who I am.”

Chopra’s upcoming projects include the romcom Isn’t It Romantic, which will be released on Netflix on February 28. She is also starring in Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink alongside Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.