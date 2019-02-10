The first trailer of American filmmaker Rohit Karn Batra’s gangster saga Line of Descent was released on Sunday at the European Film Market that takes place during the Berlin Film Festival. The cast includes Abhay Deol, Ronit Roy, Neeraj Kabi, Prem Chopra, Ekavali Khanna and Hollywood actor Brendan Fraser. There is no release date for the film yet.

“Line of Descent, previously known as The Field, follows an established Indian mafia family after the death of their patriarch,” Deadline reported. “Things brew to boiling point as his three sons go to war over the future of their criminal enterprise, while an accomplished cop conducts an undercover operation amidst their infighting. On the side-lines a manipulative arms-dealer sees an opportunity to increase his bottom line and conspires with all the brothers.”

The movie is in Hindi and English, and has been in production since 2016, Deadline added. In the trailer, Prem Chopra’s patriarch spells out his inheritance to his sons: “shame”. Prithvi (Ronit Roy) wants to put an end to the family’s criminal activities, but his younger brother Sidharth (Neeraj Kabi) disagrees. Sidharth starts doing business with an arms dealer (Brendar Fraser). Abhay Deol plays the police officer who tries to finish off the family as the brothers feud.