Vasan Bala’s martial arts-themed film Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota will be released on March 21 instead of March 14. The RSVP Movies production stars Abhimanyu Dassani in his debut role, Radhika Madan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Gulshan Devaiah and Jimit Trivedi. Bala’s second film after the unreleased Peddlers stars Dassani as Surya, a martial arts fan who is unable to feel pain. Protected from the world by his grandfather (Mahesh Manjrekar), Surya eventually gets embroiled in a battle between twin brothers (played by Gulshan Devaiah), one of whom is a gangster and the other, a one-legged karate expert.

The coming-of-age yarn was premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2018 and was the opening title at the Mumbai Film Festival that year. In an interview ahead of the Mumbai premiere, Bala had told Scroll.in, “The film looks at the mythology around martial arts, in the movies and real life, like the Blind Swordsman in Japan and these characters who overcome their disabilities. The one-legged karate master played by Gulshan Devaiah was a myth but also a reality. “

This is RSVP Movies’ third movie in 2019 after the blockbuster Uri: The Surgical Strike and the March 1 release Sonchiriya.

