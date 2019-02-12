The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences will present four Oscars – for Cinematography, Film Editing, Makeup and Hairstyling, and Live Action Short – during the commercial breaks of the 91st Academy Awards ceremony on February 24, Variety reported. The speeches of the winners in these categories will be aired later in the telecast. The live stream of the ceremony on Oscar.com will, however, show the awards presentation in real time. (The livestream is available only in American markets.)

Academy President John Bailey announced the categories to be omitted from the telecast in an email to Academy members on Monday, Variety said. “Viewing patterns for the Academy Awards are changing quickly in our current multi-media world, and our show must also evolve to successfully continue promoting motion pictures to a worldwide audience,” Bailey wrote. “This has been our core mission since we were established 91 years ago – and it is the same today.”

At a recent luncheon to honour the nominees, the potential winners were reportedly told that they would have just 90 seconds from the time their names were announced to reach the stage and finish their speeches.

The Academy had announced in 2018 that the telecast of the 2019 ceremony would be curtailed to three hours, following dipping television ratings (viewership for the 2018 ceremony reportedly hit an all-time low). The Academy had informed its members at the time that some of the 24 awards would be presented during commercial breaks, but the categories had not been identified at the time. The Academy had also announced a “Best Popular Film” category, but its implementation was postponed after widespread criticism.

The Academy’s decision was widely criticised on Twitter, especially by filmmakers and journalists. Guillermo del Toro, who won Best Director and Best Picture last year for The Shape of Water, pointed out that “cinematography and editing are at the heart of the craft”.

Hey, @TheAcademy, how do you think this moment happened? pic.twitter.com/UGg8TxzCPK — Bright Wall/Dark Room (@BWDR) February 12, 2019

In the history of CINEMA, masterpieces have existed without sound, without color, without a story, without actors and without music. No one single film has ever existed without CINEMAtography and without editing. — Alfonso Cuaron (@alfonsocuaron) February 12, 2019

If I may: I would not presume to suggest what categories to cut during the Oscars show but - Cinematography and Editing are at the very heart of our craft. They are not inherited from a theatrical tradition or a literary tradition: they are cinema itself. — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) February 12, 2019

The Academy is removing cinematography, editing and make up from the televised show?

This is just such a fundamentally stupid decision, I’m not even going to be bothered trying to be a smart arse about it.

It’s just too fucking dumb for words. — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) February 12, 2019

The Screen Actors Guild can put a stop to most of this Oscar tomfoolery if they show solidarity with the branches that are being shunted into the commercial breaks. — MZS (@mattzollerseitz) February 12, 2019

There's not enough attention given to all the people "below the line" who make movies happen (hence why I wanted to start my podcast) The #Oscars should celebrate their work, not relegate them to an ad break. https://t.co/2HBpqEbU4I — Alicia Malone (@aliciamalone) February 12, 2019

The Oscars are supposed to be a celebration of the best in film. Now, they won’t even bother to broadcast the best cinematography and film editing, two of the most important elements in filmmaking.



This awards season is a joke. https://t.co/28C5GdRd0i — Walt (@UberKryptonian) February 12, 2019

a movie. does. not. exist. without. cinematography. To take off that off the live broadcast of the Oscars is beyond shameful. Every single person running this year's Oscar broadcast at @TheAcademy needs to be fired.

They clearly don't love film. pic.twitter.com/Tivpwg5kUA — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) February 12, 2019

A Twitter user wondered whether commercial factors had influenced the Academy’s decision. Citing figures from Box Office Mojo, he said that the cumulative collections of films in these four categories were the lowest in the technical categories (excluding the awards for acting, direction and screenplay and best picture).

Wondering why the Oscars are cutting Cinematography, Film Editing, and Makeup/Hairstyling from the ceremony? Well they also happen to be the three lowest grossing tech categories this year, soooo: https://t.co/EuRRSSTfhn#Oscars #AcademyAwards #PresentAll24 pic.twitter.com/O0LM1I9Goe — Jonathan M. Boehle (@jm_boehle) February 11, 2019

An American journalist-filmmaker also pointed out that John Bailey is a cinematographer. His credits include American Gigolo (1980), The Big Chill (1983) and When in Rome (2010).

John Bailey is himself a cinematographer! What a stupid decision. — Bilge Ebiri (@BilgeEbiri) February 11, 2019

Bailey was inspired to become a cinematographer by Vittorio Storaro. His credits include "Mishima: A Life in Four Chapters" and "Groundhog Day," and he writes a blog for the American Society of Cinematographers. This decision is insulting and wrong. @TheAcademy https://t.co/MsHJuTwZlm — Manohla Darkness (@ManohlaDargis) February 11, 2019

Nominees for Best Cinematography include Lukasz Zal (Cold War), Caleb Deschanel (Never Look Away), Robbie Ryan (The Favourite), Alfonso Cuaron (Roma) and Matthew Libatique (A Star Is Born).

Barry Alexander Brown (Blackkklansman), Yorgos Mavropsaridis (The Favourite), Patrick J Don Vito (Green Book), John Ottman (Bohemian Rhapsody) and Hank Corwin (Vice) will compete for the film editing award.

The nominees for Best Live Action Short are Detainment by Vincent Lambe, Jeremy Comte’s Fauve, Marguerite by Marianne Farley, Mother by Rodrigo Sorogoyen and Guy Nattiv’s Skin.

Ali Abbas’s Swedish fantasy film Border, Josie Rourke’s Mary Queen of Scots, and Vice will compete for the Makeup and Hairstyling prize.

