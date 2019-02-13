Television and film actor Manoj Joshi will play Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah in Omung Kumar’s upcoming Narendra Modi biopic PM Narendra Modi, the makers of the film announced in a press note on Wednesday.

The cradle-to-the-present film stars Vivek Anand Oberoi as the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh member who rose through the ranks to become the Chief Minister of Gujarat and the country’s prime minister. The film has been produced by Sandip Ssingh and Suresh Oberoi, and will trace Modi’s childhood, his years as chief minister, and his victory in the 2014 general election.

In the press note, Manoj Joshi (Hulchul, Vivah, Bhool Bhulaiyaa) said that he welcomed the opportunity to play Amit Shah. “When Sandeep Ssingh called me to offer this role, I did not think for a second and said yes,” Joshi said. “This is going to be one of the interesting characters that I will play.”

Shah’s character is “one of the important roles in the film”, Sandip Ssingh added. The cast includes Boman Irani, Suresh Oberoi, Zarina Wahab, Darshan Kumar and Barkha Bisht Sengupta.

PM Narendra Modi was launched by Maharashtra Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadvanis in Mumbai in January. “This is the beginning of a new chapter in history,” Fadnavis declared at the event. “Under his [Modi’s] responsibility, India is not only reaching great heights, but he is also fulfilling the hopes and dreams of every Indian.”

A release date has not been fixed for the movie.