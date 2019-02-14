The teaser of Disney’s much-awaited sequel to its 2013 hit Frozen was released on Wednesday. While the dialogue-free video for Frozen 2 does not reveal the plot, it promises a new adventure for the key characters – Elsa, Anna, Kristoff and Olaf (voiced by Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad respectively).

Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, who directed the original, return for Frozen 2, which is scheduled to be released on November 22 in the United States of America.

Inspired by Hans Christian Andersen’s fairy tale The Snow Queen, Frozen (2013) tells the story of princess Anna who sets off on a journey to find her estranged sister Elsa, who has the power to create ice and snow but struggles to control her abilities.

The 2013 film won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature film and Best Original Song (Let It Go), composed by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, who also return for the sequel.