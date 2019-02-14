The first posters from Sunny Deol’s Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, which marks the acting debut of his son Karan Deol and Sahher Bambba, were released on Thursday.

“As a father I am nervous at the same time I am proud to present my sons first poster,” Sunny Deol said on Instagram while sharing the film’s first look. Alongside his prolific acting career, Sunny Deol made his directorial debut with Dillagi (1999). He has also made the film Ghayal Once Again (2016).

Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas has been produced by Zee Studios and Sunny Sounds Pvt Ltd and will be released on July 19. Nothing has been revealed yet about the film’s plot.