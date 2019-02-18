Zoya Akhtar’s rap musical Gully Boy has posted an opening weekend box office of Rs 71 crore, according to trade sources. Akhtar’s fourth feature, starring Ranveer Singh as a rapper from Mumbai’s Dharavi slum, was released on February 14 (a Thursday) on approximately 3,360 screens. The extended opening weekend benefitted the movie, which folds within its feelgood narrative the themes of class divisions, gender inequality and family violence. Gully Boy also stars Alia Bhatt, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Vijay Raaz, Amruta Subhash and Kalki Koechlin.

Play Apna Time Aayega, Gully Boy (2019).

Aditya Dhar’s patriotic drama Uri: The Surgical Strike continues to be an audience magnet. The movie earned an approximate Rs 6.80 crore over its sixth weekend, taking its net box office to nearly Rs 226 crore. The January 11 release stars Vicky Kaushal as Major Vihaan Singh Shergill, the leader of the Indian Army unit that conducts a stealth attack on terrorist training camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The movie is loosely based on the Army’s covert operation in 2016, which was in response to the deaths of 19 soldiers in an attack on an Army camp in Kashmir that year.