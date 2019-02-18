Yorgos Lanthimos’s Oscar-nominated The Favourite will be released in India on March 1. The Fox Searchlight production has 10 nominations, including for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress in a Leading Role (Olivia Colman), Best Actress in a Supporting Role (Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone) and Cinematography (Robbie Ryan).

The Oscars will be held on February 24. The ceremony will be broadcast in India on the morning of February 25 on Star Movies, Star Movies Select HD, and the streaming platform Hotstar.

The period farce won seven awards at the recent BAFTAs, including for Olivia Colman as Best Actress, Best Original Screenplay (Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara), Best Production Design (Fiona Crombie and Alice Felton), Best Costume Design (Sandy Powell), and Best Makeup and Hair (Nadia Stacey).

Olivia Colman plays Queen Anne, the eccentric eighteenth-century English ruler whose court is run by proxy by her confidante and secret lover Sarah (Rachel Weisz). The entry of Sarah’s impoverished cousin Abigail (Emma Stone) alters the dynamics between Anne and Sarah. Abigail and Sarah are locked in a fierce (and comic) battle for Anne’s affections.

Greek director Yorgos Lanthimos made his arthouse breakthough in 2009 with his third feature Dogtooth, about a deeply dysfunctional Greek family. Lanthimos’s subsequent movies are Alps, The Lobster and The Killing of a Sacred Deer.

Play The Favourite (2018).

