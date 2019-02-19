Nagraj Manjule’s Hindi-language Jhund, starring Amitabh Bachchan, is set for a September 20 release, the makers announced on Tuesday. The first look from the film was also shared on social media, which showed Bachchan’s character being cheered on by a group of children on a playground.

The Sairat director’s film is based on the life of Nagpur resident Vijay Barse, who runs Slum Soccer, a non-profit that coaches underprivileged children in football with the aim of creating well-being and empowerment through sport. Barse, a retired college sports teacher, started Slum Soccer in 2001.

Produced by T-Series, Tandav Films and Aatpaat Production, Jhund marks the Hindi filmmaking debut for Manjule, whose Marathi film credits include the National Film Award-winning Fandry (2013) and Sairat (2016). Sairat is the highest-grossing Marathi film of all time and was remade in Hindi in 2018 as Dhadak, starring Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor.