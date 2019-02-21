Taapsee Pannu’s Naina appears to be conflicted about cheating on her husband in the video of Kyun Rabba, the new song from Sujoy Ghosh’s Badla. The song has been composed by Amaal Mallik, sung by Armaan Malik, and written by Kumaar. The video is a montage of Naina reeling from the emotional toil of an extra-marital affair coupled with the mysterious murder of her lover.

Badla is an official remake of the the Spanish film The Invisible Guest (2016), in which a man facing on murder charges gets a visit from his lawyer. Ghosh’s remake has reversed the genders of the protagonists. Naina (Pannu) is the woman charged with murder, while Amitabh Bachchan plays the lawyer, who was a woman in the original film. Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment and Azure Entertainment have produced Badla, which will be released on March 8.