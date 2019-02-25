Oscars 2019 live: ‘Roma’ wins again, for Best Foreign Film
Stay up to date with Hollywood’s big night with our live blog.
It’s finally here: the 91st Academy Awards ceremony is being held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
This year, 52 films (including documentaries and shorts) are competing for the Oscars in 24 categories. Alfonso Cuaron’s Roma and Yorgos Lanthimos’s The Favourite lead the pack with 10 nods apiece. Here’s the full list of nominees.
The red carpet ceremony is underway and can be streamed on the Academy's Twitter page.
Readers can also stay up to date with the ceremony as it happens with our live coverage of Oscars. Here are the latest updates:
Live updates
7:37 am: The Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film goes to Alfonso Cuaron’s Mexican film Roma. The other nominees were Capernaum (Lebanon), Cold War (Poland), Never Look Away (Germany) and Shoplifters (Japan).
Set in Mexico in the politically tumultuous 1970s, the film is a portrait of Cleo, a housemaid, who juggles her domestic responsibilities with personal upheaval.
Cuaron is back on stage for the second (and likely not last) time today. Cuaron also won two Academy Awards for the 2013 film Gravity (for Directing and Editing).
Roma won Best Foreign Language Film in the Golden Globes and BAFTA Awards.
7:27 am: Bohemian Rhapsody wins again, for Sound Mixing. The other nominees were Steve Boeddeker, Brandon Proctor and Peter Devlin for Black Panther, Jon Taylor, Frank A Montaño, Ai-Ling Lee and Mary H Ellis for First Man, Skip Lievsay, Craig Henighan and José Antonio García for Roma and Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic, Jason Ruder and Steve Morrow for A Star Is Born.
Paul Massey, Tim Cavagin and John Casali are on stage to collect the award.
7:23 am The Oscar for Sound Editing goes to John Warhurst and Nina Hartstone for the Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody. The other nominees were Benjamin A Burtt and Steve Boeddeker for Black Panther, Ai-Ling Lee and Mildred Iatrou Morgan for First Man, Ethan Van der Ryn and Erik Aadahl for A Quiet Place and Sergio Diaz and Skip Lievsay for Roma.
This is Warhurst’s and Hartstone’s first Oscar.
7:18 am: Jennifer Hudson performs I’ll Fight from the Ruth Bader Ginsburg documentary RBG. The women’s empowerment anthem has been composed by Diane Warren, who has also written the lyrics.
7:15 am And the Oscar for Cinematography goes to Alfonso Cuaron for his black-and-white film Roma. He’s been nominated for several more awards tonight, including Best Picture and Best Director. The other nominees were Lukasz Zal for Cold War, Robbie Ryan for The Favourite, Caleb Deschanel for Never Look Away and Matthew Libatique for A Star Is Born.
This is the first time a black-and-white film is winning the Oscar for cinematography after Schindler’s List in 1994.
Alfonso Cuaron said in interviews that he wanted the film to be in monochrome because he felt it was “part of the DNA” of Roma, a lens to examine his memories of his childhood. The film, set in Mexico, is semi-autobiographical.
Roma also won the BAFTA award for cinematography this year. Cuaron won the Best Director Oscar for Gravity in 2014.
7:07 am: Jennifer Lopez and Chris Evans announce the winners in the Production Design category. The Oscar goes to Hannah Beachler and Jay Hart for Black Panther. The other nominees were Nathan Crowley, Kathy Lucas for First Man, Fiona Crombie and Alice Felton for The Favourite, John Myhre and Gordon Sim for Mary Poppins Returns and Eugenio Caballero and Bárbara Enrı́quez for Roma.
Hannah Beachler is the first African American woman to win Best Production Design at the Oscars.
7:00 am Ruth E Carter has won the Oscar for her work on Black Panther in the Costume Design category. She dedicates the award to her 97-year-old mother. “You are the original superhero!”
Black Panther is set in a fictional African kingdom of Wakanda, a highly developed place, and Ruth Carter had to weave the film’s reimagination of an Afrocentric world into costumes. She used diverse African influences for the film’s design – a Zulu woman’s traditional headdress, for instance, inspired Queen Ramonda’s hat, while a Lisotho blanket was the inspiration for the cloak worn by W’Kabi (played by Daniel Kaluuya), the leader of a border tribe in Wakanda and T’Challa’s aide.
6: 53 am: The nominees in Achievement for Makeup and Hairstyling are being read out. Göran Lundström and Pamela Goldammer for Border, Jenny Shircore, Marc Pilcher and Jessica Brooks for Mary Queen of Scots and Greg Cannom, Kate Biscoe and Patricia Dehaney for Vice are the nominees.
The winner is the Dick Cheney biopic Vice for its transformation of A-list celebrities into some of America’s most controversial politicians. Greg Cannom and team thank all the actors for their work on the film.
6:45 am: The nominees for Best Documentary Feature are being announced: Jimmy Chin and Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi for Free Solo, RaMell Ross for Hale County This Morning, This Evening, Bing Liu for Minding the Gap, Talal Derki for Of Fathers and Sons and Betsy West and Julie Cohen for RBG.
And the Oscar goes to... Free Solo, which follows American rock climber Alex Honnold as he attempts to scale the 3,000 foot high El Capitan, a vertical rock in Yosemite National Park, without any ropes or protective harness.
6:40 am: And the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress goes to Regina King, for Barry Jenkins’s If Beale Street Could Talk.
This is her first win and nomination. “To be standing here, representing one of the greatest artists of our time, James Baldwin, is a little surreal. Baldwin is the author of If Beale Street Could Talk. “I am an example of what it looks like when support and love is poured into someone.” A series of thank yous follows.
King plays Sharon Rivers, who helps her pregnant daughter in her mission to prove the innocence of her boyfriend, who has been wrongfully imprisoned for rape.
Regina King also won the Golden Globe for the role. This is her first Academy Award nomination.
6: 36 am: Tina Fey, Amy Poehler and Maya Rudoplh are making up for the opening monologue. They’ve clarified that they’re not the hosts, several times so far. A series of references to nominated films have begun. There’s even been a reference to Donald Trump’s Mexico border wall. It’s not happening, they say. They’re about to announce the Outstanding Supporting Actress. The nominees in this category are: Amy Adams for Vice, Marina de Tavira for Roma, Regina King for If Beale Street Could Talk, Emma Stone for The Favourite and Rachel Weisz for The Favourite.
6:30 am: Queen and Adam Lambert opened the Oscars ceremony with the band’s We Will Rock You and We Are The Champions is now on. The Academy Awards have officially begun!
6:25 am: And it’s a wrap on the red carpet show, with five minutes to go for the 91st Academy Awards.
6:20 am: Ryan Seacrest interviews Sam Rockwell, who’s been nominated in the supporting actor category for his role as George W Bush in Vice. He also won in the same category last year for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. “It’s nostalgic and surreal,” he says.
Metallics is the other big fashion theme of the night. Here are some stars decked in gold, bronze, silver and everything in between.
6:13 am: Bradley Cooper is on the red carpet. He’s up for Best Actor for A Star is Born, which has also been nominated for Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay and five other categories. He’s directed, co-written and co-produced the film. “Everybody did a lot. But yeah I did a lot, yeah,” he says in his red carpet interview. He’s also set to perform the song Shallow from the movie at the Oscars tonight.
6:10 am: “It’s about a black man who inflitrated the KKK. That’s all I needed to say”: Jordan Peele on his pitch for Oscar contender BlackKkklansman, which he co-produced.
6.00 am: It’s 30 minutes to go for the Academy Awards ceremony. Jennifer Lopez, Emma Watson and Rami Malek are on the red carpet. Malek, who is up for an Oscar for his role as Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody talks to Ryan Seacrest about channeling the Queen frontman. “I watched him as much as I possibly could,” Malek says.
Here are some more looks from the red carpet.
5.50 am: Billy Porter of Pose interviews Glenn Close, who is up for a Best Actress Oscar for The Wife, her seventh Academy Award nomination. Close is dressed in a gold ensemble with four million beads, she has just revealed. Porter is in a velvet tuxedo gown, which has begun to win social media over.
5:40 am: Billy Porter and Ashley Graham have declared pink as the colour of the night. Here are some of the “pretty in pink” stars.
5.30 am: Roma’s Marina De Tavira and Yalitza Aparicio are being interviewed on the red carpet. Aparicio, who has been nominated for the Best Actress Oscar for her first ever film role and is the first indigenous Mexican women to get this nod, says, “I hope I’m representing you with dignity.”
5:00 am: And it’s time to go live from the Red Carpet! ABC’s pre-Oscar show is being streamed live on Hotstar, with actress Laura Morano and television writer Louis Virtel as hosts. In the pipeline is chatter about likely winners, some red carpet looks, more red carpet fashion and interviews with nominees.
4.30 am: Stars have begun to arrive on the red carpet at the Dolby Theatre and while the livestream begins at 5 am, The Academy has been tweeting glimpses of celebrities dressed in their finest. Spike Lee, who has been nominated for Best Director for BlackKkKlansman – his first in this category – is here, as are nominees Regina King, Melissa McCarthy, Richard E Grant and more.