The 91st Academy Awards ceremony was held today in Los Angeles.

The night’s big winner was Peter Farrelly’s Green Book, which won Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor (Mahershala Ali) and Original Screenplay. Alfonso Cuaron’s Roma meanwhile swept five major categories and Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody had six wins.



Below is the complete list of winners (in bold) alongside the nominees.

Indian co-production 'Period. End of Sentence' won the Academy Award in the Best Documentary (Short Subject) category.

Performance by an actress in a supporting role

Regina King in “If Beale Street Could Talk” (WINNER)

Amy Adams in “Vice”

Marina de Tavira in “Roma”

Emma Stone in “The Favourite”

Rachel Weisz in “The Favourite”

Best documentary feature

“Free Solo” Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin, Evan Hayes and Shannon Dill (WINNER)

“Hale County This Morning, This Evening” RaMell Ross, Joslyn Barnes and Su Kim

“Minding the Gap” Bing Liu and Diane Quon

“Of Fathers and Sons” Talal Derki, Ansgar Frerich, Eva Kemme and Tobias N. Siebert

“RBG” Betsy West and Julie Cohen

Achievement in makeup and hairstyling

“Vice” Greg Cannom, Kate Biscoe and Patricia DeHaney (WINNER)

“Border” Goran Lundstrom and Pamela Goldammer

“Mary Queen of Scots” Jenny Shircore, Marc Pilcher and Jessica Brooks

Achievement in costume design

“Black Panther” Ruth Carter (WINNER)

“The Ballad of Buster Scruggs” Mary Zophres

“The Favourite” Sandy Powell

“Mary Poppins Returns” Sandy Powell

“Mary Queen of Scots” Alexandra Byrne

Achievement in production design

Achievement in cinematography

Achievement in sound editing

Achievement in sound mixing

“Bohemian Rhapsody” Paul Massey, Tim Cavagin and John Casali (WINNER)

“Black Panther” Steve Boeddeker, Brandon Proctor and Peter Devlin

“First Man” Jon Taylor, Frank A. Montano, Ai-Ling Lee and Mary H. Ellis

“Roma” Skip Lievsay, Craig Henighan and Jose Antonio Garcia

“A Star Is Born” Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic, Jason Ruder and Steve Morrow

Best motion picture of the year

“Black Panther” Kevin Feige, producer

“BlacKkKlansman” Sean McKittrick, Jason Blum, Raymond Mansfield, Jordan Peele and Spike Lee, producers

“Bohemian Rhapsody” Graham King, producer

“The Favourite” Ceci Dempsey, Ed Guiney, Lee Magiday and Yorgos Lanthimos, producers

“Green Book” Jim Burke, Charles B. Wessler, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly and Nick Vallelonga, producers (WINNER)

“Roma” Gabriela Rodriguez and Alfonso Cuaron, producers

“A Star Is Born” Bill Gerber, Bradley Cooper and Lynette Howell Taylor, producers

“Vice” Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Adam McKay and Kevin Messick, producers

Performance by an actor in a leading role

Christian Bale in “Vice”

Bradley Cooper in “A Star Is Born”

Willem Dafoe in “At Eternity’s Gate”

Rami Malek in “Bohemian Rhapsody” (WINNER)

Viggo Mortensen in “Green Book”

Performance by an actress in a leading role

Yalitza Aparicio in “Roma”

Glenn Close in “The Wife”

Olivia Colman in “The Favourite” (WINNER)

Lady Gaga in “A Star Is Born”

Melissa McCarthy in “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

Performance by an actor in a supporting role

Mahershala Ali in “Green Book” (WINNER)

Adam Driver in “BlacKkKlansman”

Sam Elliott in “A Star Is Born”

Richard E. Grant in “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

Sam Rockwell in “Vice”

Achievement in directing

“BlacKkKlansman” Spike Lee

“Cold War” Pawel Pawlikowski

“The Favourite” Yorgos Lanthimos

“Roma” Alfonso Cuaron (WINNER)

“Vice” Adam McKay

Best animated feature film of the year

“Incredibles 2” Brad Bird, John Walker and Nicole Paradis Grindle

“Isle of Dogs” Wes Anderson, Scott Rudin, Steven Rales and Jeremy Dawson

“Mirai” Mamoru Hosoda and Yuichiro Saito

“Ralph Breaks the Internet” Rich Moore, Phil Johnston and Clark Spencer

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller (WINNER)

Adapted screenplay

“The Ballad of Buster Scruggs” written by Joel Coen and Ethan Coen

“BlacKkKlansman” written by Charlie Wachtel and David Rabinowitz and Kevin Willmott and Spike Lee (WINNER)

“Can You Ever Forgive Me?” screenplay by Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty

“If Beale Street Could Talk” written for the screen by Barry Jenkins

“A Star Is Born” screenplay by Eric Roth and Bradley Cooper and Will Fetters

Original screenplay

“The Favourite” written by Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara

“First Reformed” written by Paul Schrader

“Green Book” written by Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly (WINNER)

“Roma” written by Alfonso Cuaron

“Vice” written by Adam McKay

Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original score)

“Black Panther” Ludwig Goransson (WINNER)

“BlacKkKlansman” Terence Blanchard

“If Beale Street Could Talk” Nicholas Britell

“Isle of Dogs” Alexandre Desplat

“Mary Poppins Returns” Marc Shaiman

Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original song)

“All The Stars” from “Black Panther” music by Mark Spears, Kendrick Lamar Duckworth and Anthony Tiffith; lyric by Kendrick Lamar Duckworth, Anthony Tiffith and Solana Rowe

“I’ll Fight” from “RBG” music and lyrics by Diane Warren

“The Place Where Lost Things Go” from “Mary Poppins Returns” music by Marc Shaiman; lyrics by Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman

“Shallow” from “A Star Is Born” music and lyrics by Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt (WINNER)

“When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings” from “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs” music and lyrics by David Rawlings and Gillian Welch

Best documentary short subject

“Black Sheep” Ed Perkins and Jonathan Chinn

“End Game” Rob Epstein and Jeffrey Friedman

“Lifeboat” Skye Fitzgerald and Bryn Mooser

“A Night at The Garden” Marshall Curry

“Period. End of Sentence.” Rayka Zehtabchi and Melissa Berton (WINNER)

Achievement in film editing

“BlacKkKlansman” Barry Alexander Brown

“Bohemian Rhapsody” John Ottman (WINNER)

“The Favourite” Yorgos Mavropsaridis

“Green Book” Patrick J. Don Vito

“Vice” Hank Corwin

Best foreign language film of the year

“Capernaum” Lebanon

“Cold War” Poland

“Never Look Away” Germany

“Roma” Mexico (WINNER)

“Shoplifters” Japan

Best animated short film

“Animal Behaviour” Alison Snowden and David Fine

“Bao” Domee Shi and Becky Neiman-Cobb (WINNER)

“Late Afternoon” Louise Bagnall and Nuria Gonzalez Blanco

“One Small Step” Andrew Chesworth and Bobby Pontillas

“Weekends” Trevor Jimenez

Best live action short film

“Detainment” Vincent Lambe and Darren Mahon

“Fauve” Jeremy Comte and Maria Gracia Turgeon

“Marguerite” Marianne Farley and Marie-Helene Panisset

“Mother” Rodrigo Sorogoyen and Maria del Puy Alvarado

“Skin” Guy Nattiv and Jaime Ray Newman (WINNER)

Achievement in visual effects