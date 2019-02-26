Even as fans wait for a proper trailer of the upcoming eighth and final season of Game of Thrones, HBO on Monday released another sneak peak from the hit fantasy drama. The seconds-long glimpse shows Daenerys Targaryen’s army arriving at Winterfell. The highlight of the clip is Arya Stark’s first-ever sighting of dragons, an encounter that leaves her spellbound.

The new footage is a part of a promo for HBO’s line-up for 2019, which includes the high school drama Euphoria, the comedy Mrs Fletcher, the long-awaited Deadwood film, the true crime docu-series The Case Against Adnan Syed and the second season of Big Little Lies.

Game of Thrones will be premiered on April 14.

Based on George RR Martin’s novel series, Game of Thrones, developed by DB Weiss and David Benioff, follows the rivalries and alliances of a group of Great Houses (Starks, Targaryens, Lannisters and more) as they vie for control over the continent of Westeros, whose seat of power is the Iron Throne. Even as the key players are feuding over the throne, the realm is under threat from an army of zombies called the White Walkers. By the end of season 7, the focus shifts to the impending battle between the humans and the White Walkers, led by the Night King.

Footage, photos and teasers revealed so far indicate that the action will shift predominantly to Winterfell, the traditional stronghold of House Stark and one of the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros. A clip released in January showed Sansa Stark meeting Daenerys for the first time and grudgingly telling her that Winterfell now belongs to the Targaryen heir and Mother of Dragons.

The cast includes Emilia Clarke, Kit Harington, Maisie Williams, Lena Headey, Peter Dinklage, Sophie Turner and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau.

