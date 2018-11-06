HBO’s long-awaited Deadwood movie, based on David Milch’s Emmy Award-winning television series of the same name, has gone into production, reported Deadline. Many of the original cast members have returned for the film adaptation, which had been on the anvil ever since the acclaimed Western ended in 2006.

Set in the 1870s, the 36-episode show traced the evolution of a camp in South Dakota into a town. Over three seasons, the show won eight Emmy Awards.

The film is set 10 years after the events of the show and opens with the celebration of South Dakota’s statehood. “Former rivalries are reignited, alliances are tested and old wounds are reopened, as all are left to navigate the inevitable changes that modernity and time have wrought,” reads the official synopsis.

Milch has written the screenplay of the film, while Daniel Minahan, whose television credits include episodes of Game of Thrones, The Newsroom and the Deadwood series, will direct.

The returning cast members include Ian McShane, Timothy Olyphant, Molly Parker, Paula Malcolmson, Dayton Callie, Kim Dickens, Brad Dourif, John Hawkes and Anna Gunn. The film also introduces a new character, Caroline, played by Jade Pettyjohn.

The film is looking at a mid-2019 release, HBO president Casey Bloys had earlier said.