Amazon Studios has announced a documentary on the Jonas brothers that will reportedly offer a close look at the lives of the recently reunited American pop band made up of siblings Nick, Kevin and Joe Jonas. The news comes shortly after the release of the band’s new single Sucker, which brought them together six years after they split in October 2013.

The Jonas Brothers was formed in 2005 and rose to fame through their music as well as their Disney Channel shows. In India, Nick Jonas is better known as Priyanka Chopra’s husband – the two got married in a lavish ceremony in December 2018 in Jodhpur.

The documentary, co-produced by Philymack, and Federal Films, will be released on Amazon Prime Video. A release date is yet to be announced.

“Our fans are the best in the world and have shared in our journey as the Jonas Brothers and us as individuals,” the Jonas Brothers said in a statement. “In releasing this documentary we wanted to make sure we partnered with an innovative platform, like Amazon, that could reach our fans around the world.”

Variety reported that the band, in an interview to the Beats 1 radio station on Apple Music, said that the documentary will “give people a look into who we are as a family, as brothers and – oh yeah – we were also the Jonas brothers at one time, then we weren’t, and now we are again. So you kind of get the full range of our life story plus our family’s perspective on everything”.

In a statement, Amazon Studios Head Jennifer Salke said the documentary would be a “very personal, behind the scenes look at the Jonas Brothers”.

Sucker, which was released on February 28, featured Priyanka Chopra, Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner, who is engaged to Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas’s wife Danielle.