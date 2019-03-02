Play

After six years apart, the Jonas Brothers came together for their latest single. This time, it was a complete family affair.

Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas drew inspiration from their significant others for the song Sucker, and even roped in all three of them to feature in the music video. Nick and Kevin were accompanied by their wives – Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas respectively – while Joe was seen with his fiancé, the Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner.

It seemed like they pulled out all the stops for the video, which boasted of high production values and some colourful, over-the-top fashion.

The song marks the first time Nick and Chopra have collaborated together since their wedding in December. Nick even referred to the event in the first verse, with the lyrics “I’m feeling heat in December when you’re ’round me.”