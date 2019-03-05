Bollywood star Akshay Kumar will headline an upcoming action-thriller on Amazon Prime Video, the streaming platform announced on Tuesday. The show, with the working title The End, was launched at an event on Tuesday in which Kumar walked onto a stage with his suit on fire.

According to a press release, The End has been planned as a multi-season show and is currently in development. The series is “being envisioned at an unprecedented scale and cinematic experience” and “promises to bring in the next level of the action genre”, the press release said.

The series will be co-produced by Amazon Prime Video and Abundantia Entertainment. The two had also worked together on the thriller Breathe, which starred R Madhavan and Amit Sadh and will feature Abhishek Bachchan in its next season.

In the press note, Kumar said his son had nudged him towards doing a web series. “The digital world excited me and I am delighted to make my streaming debut with this show,” the Hindi film star said. “And if I were to make a small confession here, it was my son Aarav who suggested that I make my digital debut as that’s what the youth is hooked onto. On this medium, I want to create something extraordinary and connect with them.”

Kumar has worked with Abundantia on the films Baby (2015), Airlift (2016) and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (2017).

it’s not just the stage that @akshaykumar is setting on fire now🔥 pic.twitter.com/7cLMBsjJRE — Amazon PrimeVideo IN (@PrimeVideoIN) March 5, 2019

Jennifer Salke, Head, Amazon Studios, said in the press release that the series is being conceived of at an “enormous” scale. “The storyline and the action sequences have been brilliantly crafted to give viewers a thrilling experience,” she said. “Our goal is to make Amazon Prime Video the powerhouse of talent...and we are thrilled to have Akshay Kumar and Abundantia Entertainment anchoring the show for us.”

Kumar’s last release was the 2.0, which co-starred Rajinikanth. He will next be seen in the period drama Kesari, which will be released on March 21.

Amazon Prime Video’s slate of Indian original shows includes Inside Edge, Breathe, Mirzapur, Four More Shots Please and Vella Raja. Its next series is Made In Heaven, which will be released on March 8. The platform also recently announced five new Indian original series.

Established Hindi film actors who have worked in web series include Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte (Sacred Games), Emraan Hashmi (Bard of Blood) and Arjun Rampal (The Final Call).