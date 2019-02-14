Two wedding planners help sell the dream of a “happily ever after” while grappling with the grim realities of relationships in the trailer of Made in Heaven, an Amazon Prime Original created by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti.

The series attempts to highlight the darker side of the band, baaja and baarat of Indian weddings. At the centre of the action are the wedding planners Tara (Shobhita Dhulipala), who is suspecting her husband of having an affair, and Karan (Arjun Mathur), who is gay, in the closet, and whose boyfriend is planning to get married.

The events unfold “over the course of an opulent wedding season”, where “many secrets and myriad lies are revealed”, according to the official synopsis.

The cast includes Arjun Mathur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Jim Sarbh, Kalki Koechlin, Shashank Arora and Shivani Raghuvanshi. The trailer also includes several cameos, including by Neena Gupta, Manjot Singh, Pulkit Samrat and Shweta Tripathi.

Directed by Zoya Akhtar (Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Gully Boy), Nitya Mehra (Baar Baar Dekho), Alankrita Shrivastava (Lipstick Under My Burkha) and Prashant Nair (Delhi In A Day), Made in Heaven will be released internationally on Amazon Prime Video on March 8.

“Creating Made in Heaven has been a labour of love,” Zoya Akhtar and Kagti said in a press release. “Our objective with this project was to tell a story that was inherently entertaining but strong and deeply rooted in our society. Grand Indian weddings acted as just the right backdrop to examine the liberal fabric of educated, modern Indians and their dichotomous value systems that co-exist peacefully at times and at others come into conflict.”

Made in Heaven joins Amazon Prime Video’s line-up of Indian original series that includes Inside Edge, Breathe, Mirzapur, Four More Shots Please and Vella Raja.