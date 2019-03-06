Vidyut Jammwal plays every poacher’s nightmare in Junglee. The martial arts expert and action hero, who has headlined the Commando films and been a villain in Tamil and Telugu productions, plays Raj, who has grown up on an elephant reserve and has a strong bond with a calf named Bhola.

Bhola grows up to be a handsome tusker, while Raj is now a veterinary doctor. A gang of poachers led by Atul Kulkarni’s character are eyeing on Bhola’s magnificent tusks, encouraging Raj to shed off his doctor’s coat and wear his battle fatigues.

Asha Bhat and Pooja Sawant play the women who swoon over the very fit and high-kicking Raj. The cast includes Akshay Oberoi as a police inspector and Raj’s friend. Directed by American filmmaker Chuck Russell (his credits include The Mask, Eraser, and The Scorpion King), Junglee has been shot extensively with tamed elephants in Thailand. The movie will be released on April 5.