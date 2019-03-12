“Some relationships are like debts. You don’t fulfill them, you repay them,” says Varun Dhawan’s character in the teaser of Abhishek Varman’s multi-starrer Kalank, which was released on Tuesday.

The period drama, described as a “tale of eternal love”, stars Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur. The visually opulent teaser doesn’t reveal much about the plot but offers glimpses of the key characters: Dhawan as Zafar, Bhatt as Roop, Dixit as Bahaar Begum, Sinha as Satya Chaudhry, Dutt as Balraj Chaudhry and Roy Kapur as Dev. The teaser also suggests a love triangle between Roop, Dev and Zafar.

Set in the 1940s, in pre-Independence India, Kalank has been written by Varman and produced by Karan Johar, Sajid Nadiadwala, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta.

Kalank will be out two days earlier than expected, on April 17, the producers Dharma Productions and Fox Star Studios confirmed through the teaser. The Wednesday release will help the makers cash in on a long weekend made possible by a series of public holidays.