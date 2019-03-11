Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Captain Marvel replicated its global box office success in India, earning an estimated Rs 41.25 crore in its opening weekend, according to trade sources. The other March 8 release, Sujoy Ghosh’s Badla, posted a healthy three-day collection of Rs 23 crore, sources said.

Captain Marvel, directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, is MCU’s first female superhero-led film. The fantasy adventure traces the evolution of Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), a United States Air Force pilot who develops superpowers after her DNA fuses with that of an alien race in a near-death accident. Also starring Jude Law, Samuel L Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn and Gemma Chan, Captain Marvel has collected $455 million globally, according to reports.

Badla, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu, earned Rs five crore on its opening day and picked up pace over the weekend on the strength of positive word-of-mouth publicity. The film is an official remake of the Spanish thriller The Invisible Guest and follows a businesswoman’s attempts to convince her lawyer that she has been wrongfully charged with murdering her lover.

Among the holdover releases, Laxman Utekar’s comedy Luka Chuppi has earned an estimated Rs 67.25 crore since its March 1 release, according to its producers. The film stars Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon as a live-in couple who have to pretend to be married to fend off family members.

Indra Kumar’s ensemble comedy Total Dhamaal collected more than Rs seven crore in its third week to reach a reported total of Rs 141.01 crore. The February 22 release, which stars Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and Jaaved Jaaferi, follows five groups as they race to nab a Rs 50-crore loot.

Zoya Akhtar’s rap drama Gully Boy, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, has earned Rs 131.75 crore since its release on February 14.