Indra Kumar’s Total Dhamaal, starring Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit, has raked in Rs 86 crore since its release on February 22, according to trade sources.

The multi-cast comedy, also featuring Boman Irani, Arshad Warsi and Jaaved Jaaferi, follows five groups as they race to find and lay claim to a Rs 50-crore sum. The film was released on approximately 3,700 screens in India.

Total Dhamaal followed a week after Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy, which has earned a little over Rs 121 crore since its release on February 14. Starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, the film follows the rise of a rapper from the Dharavi slum in Mumbai.

Vicky Kaushal-starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike continues to draw in audiences over a month since its release in January. The patriotic drama, based on the Indian Army’s strike on terror camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, has earned nearly Rs 237 crore so far.