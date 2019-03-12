In Sudipto Roy’s Kia and Cosmos, the murder of the neighbourhood cat inspires the teenage heroine on a journey that takes her from Kolkata to Kalimpong.

The trailer introduces 15-year-old Kia (Ritwika Paul) and her inner world of detective books and Kolkata’s dimly-lit streets. Living with a single mother (Swastika Mukherjee), Kia battles pervasive developmental disorders while finding solace in her solitude and her friends. The film also stars Joy Sengupta, Sraman Chatterjee and Zahid Hossain. Neel Adhikari (Gandu, Laakhon Mein Ek) has composed the music. Premiered at the Glasgow Film Festival, the Bengali-English production will be released on March 29.