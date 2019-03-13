Living up to the title, many of the visuals in the trailer of Bejoy Nambiar’s upcoming web series Flip are upside down. The dialogue-free one-minute clip was released on Wednesday.

Directed by Nambiar (Shaitan, 2011; David, 2013; Solo, 2017), Flip is an anthology of four short stories “based on one or many occurrences that cause a complete 180 degree turn in the people’s lives,” according to its official synopsis. The four episodes are Bully, Happy Birthday, Massage and The Hunt. The cast includes Ranvir Shorey, Shruti Marathe, Arjun Mathur, Shweta Basu Prasad, Shweta Gulati, Pallavi Batra, Jim Sarbh, Viraf Patel, Sandeepa Dhar, Sheetal Menon and Naman Shaw.

Flip will be out on Eros Now on March 23. The trailer can be viewed on Eros Now.