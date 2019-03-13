“An arranged marriage with a ridiculous condition”: That’s how the trailer of upcoming comedy Marudhar Express describes the film’s premise.

Directed by Vishal Mishra (Hotel Milan, Coffee With D), the film follows a timid man, played by Kunaal Roy Kapur, whose marriage is arranged to Tara Alisha Berry’s character on the condition that they produce a child within a year of wedlock. Under pressure, the protagonist is unable to perform. Produced by Raywings Entertainment & Atharva Motion Pictures, Marudhar Express is scheduled to be released on April 12.

Kapur’s recent appearances were in Kaalakaandi (2018), Love Per Square Foot (2018) and Hotel Milan (2018).