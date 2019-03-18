Madhuri Dixit cedes the dance floor to Alia Bhatt in Ghar More Pardesiya, the first song to be released from Abhishek Varman’s period drama Kalank.

Pritam’s mid-tempo melody and Amitabh Bhattacharya’s lyrics urge a beloved to come home. The song opens with Dixit’s Bahaar Begum singing as a group of dancers perform. Alia Bhatt’s Roop joins in and takes centre stange on the dance floor as Bahaar looks on. The vocals are by Shreya Ghoshal with Vaishali Mhade, while Remo D’Souza is the choreographer.

The video also shows Roop and Zafar (Varun Dhawan) cross paths at a celebration outdoors.

The big-budget period drama, described as a “tale of eternal love”, is rumoured to be set in the 1940s. With an ensemble cast that includes Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur, the Dharma Productions and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment co-production will be released on April 17.