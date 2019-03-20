The first trailer of Toy Story 4, released on Tuesday, reveals more about Forky, who was introduced to the franchise in the teaser of the film last year. The trailer also reunites the cowboy toy Woody with his long-lost girlfriend, Bo Peep. The film will be released on June 21.

Toy Story 4 marks the feature filmmaking debut of Josh Cooley, whose screenplay credits include the Academy Award-winning Inside Out (2015). It is the fourth installment in the Disney-Pixar franchise after Toy Story (1995), Toy Story 2 (1999) and Toy Story 3 (2010).

Bonnie, who inherited the grown-up Andy’s (John Morris) toys in the previous installment, is living happily with her new playmates. When she adds Forky (Tony Hale), a craft project made from a fork, to her collection, the new entrant refuses to believe that he too is a toy. When Forky runs away, Woody (Tom Hanks) goes to search for him, running into Bo Peep (Annie Potts) on his journey and finding himself at a crossroads.

The returning voice cast includes Tim Allen as Buzz Lightyear, Joan Cusac as Jessie, Blake Clark as Slinky Dog, Wallace Shawn as Rex, John Ratzenberger as Hamm, Estelle Harris as Mrs Potato Head, Michael Keaton as Ken, and Timothy Dalton as Mr Pricklepants.

New cast members include Tony Hale as Forky, Christina Hendricks as Gabby Gabby, a 1950s doll living in an antique store, and comedian duo Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Kay as Bunny and Ducky.

The screenplay is by Stephany Folsom and Andrew Stanton, with a story by John Lasseter, Pete Doctor, Andrew Stanton and Lee Unkrich.