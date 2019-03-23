“Whenever social equality is lost, chaos reigns and humanity becomes questionable...Let’s fight for our right,” Vijay Kumar’s Lenin Vijay says in the teaser of the Tamil film Uriyadi 2, which was released on Saturday.

Written, directed and co-produced by Vijay Kumar, the film is a sequel to his acclaimed political thriller Uriyadi (2016). The 40-second teaser shows Lenin Vijay rallying people to fight against inequality and clean up the system. Uriyadi 2 also features Sudhakar and Vismaya.

Uriyadi 2 followed four engineering students who get embroiled in a political controversy. The 2016 film also starred Mime Gopi, Citizen Sivakumar and Henna Bella.

Uriyadi 2, produced by Tamil actor Suriya’s 2D Entertainment, is scheduled to be released this summer. A date is yet to be announced.