The first look of Deepika Padukone as an acid attack survivor from Meghna Gulzar’s upcoming film Chhapaak was released on Monday. The photo introduces Padukone as Malti, her face transformed through make-up and prosthetics. “A character that will stay with me forever,” Padukone tweeted about Malti. The film will go on floors today, the actress said.

Chhapaak is based on the life of acid attack survivor and activist Laxmi Agarwal. When she was 15, Agarwal was attacked in Delhi by a 32-year-old man whose marriage proposal she had turned down. Agarwal is now a prominent advocate for the rights of acid attack survivors and campaigns to restrict the sale of acid.

The film, which also stars Vikrant Massey (A Death in the Gunj, Mirzapur), is scheduled to be released on January 10, 2020. The film also marks Padukone’s first outing as a producer.

Gulzar’s last film was the 2018 hit Raazi, starring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. Padukone’s last release was Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat (2018), with Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor.