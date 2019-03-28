Priyanka Chopra Jonas may have taken her fame from India to the United States and beyond in recent years, but she wants the world to know that she’s not done yet. In her new YouTube show If I Could Tell You Just One Thing, the actress goes hunting for inspiration from women at the top of their respective fields: gymnast Simone Biles, designer Diane Von Furstenberg and American musician and actress Awkwafina.

Over 30 minutes, Chopra Jonas balances on beams with Biles, tries her hand at karaoke with Awkwafina and models Furstenberg’s dresses. The bottomline of the experience, though, is the “one thing” that Chopra Jonas could learn from their lives. Each artist shares their mantra – be fearless, says one, love yourself, offers another.

Directed by Sally Freeman and inspired by Richard Reed’s book If I Could Tell You Just One Thing: Encounters with Remarkable People and Their Most Valuable Advice, the show can be streamed on Chopra Jonas’s YouTube channel. The show is equally the movie star’s way of asserting that marriage to American musician Nick Jonas is only a catalyst for bigger goals. “I’m trying to figure out where I go next, what’s the next phase in my life,” she says in the series. “Getting married really made me think about what the next chapter is.”

The episode includes a behind-the-scenes look at Chopra Jonas’s life, which includes glimpses of her walking her dog (who inaugurates the show in the way that only dogs can), touring her home in Los Angeles and stealing a look inside her fridge.