Truth will set customers free and get them their favourite soup in Kabeer Khurana’s short film Karma Cafe. Available on YouTube, the film stars Nakul Sahdev (Gully Boy) and actor-director Amol Gupte. The story, written by filmmaker Saeed Mirza and Rohan Parikh, is about the eponymous cafe where a fantastical machine, the Cosmo, delivers food to customers depending on how truthful they have been to themselves about their mistakes.

Sahdev plays a bitter lover who walks into the cafe and orders a soup. Gupte is the stand-in cook. Soon, Sahdev finds out that he has to pay more than just money to get the soup he wants. The sombre background score is by Neeraj Arya’s Kabir Cafe and Jolly Jose.