“You will be destroyed and I can give you nothing but pain,” Varun Dhawan’s Zafar declares to Alia Bhatt’s Roop in the title track of Abhishek Varman’s Kalank, setting the mood for the ballad composed by Pritam. If I am not yours, I will be nobody else’s, Arijit Singh sings as Roop and Zafar steal glances. The melody has been written by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

This is the third song to be released from the period drama after Ghar More Pardesiya and First Class. The song ends with visuals of Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur, as they share a tender moment.

The big-budget period drama, described as a “tale of eternal love”, is set in the 1940s. With a cast that includes Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit, the Dharma Productions and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment co-production will be released on April 17.