AR Rahman’s Marvel Anthem, the official Hindi theme song for Avengers: Endgame, was released on Monday. Rahman has sung and composed the rousing track spiced up with rap and heavy percussion. The lyrics are by Nirmika Singh, and MC Heam is the rapper. The video has Rahman singing and enthralling a crowd of young people, alongside a group of percussionists.

Play Marvel Anthem, Avengers: Endgame.

The band Agnee had previously composed a theme song, Hello Andheron, for the first Avengers movie in 2012. Over the years, Marvel tried new methods to appeal to Indian audiences, such as releasing a trailer of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 in 2017 cut to Bappi Lahiri’s Jhoom Jhoom Jhoom Baba from Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki (1984).

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Avengers: Endgame will be released on April 26 in 2D, IMAX and 3D formats in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The film will feature the final battle between the Avengers group of superheroes and the supervillain Thanos (Josh Brolin) after he decimated half their team in the previous film, Avengers: Infinity War (2018).