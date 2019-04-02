Veteran editor and first-time director Akiv Ali’s De De Pyaar De is the story of Ashish (Ajay Devgn), a 50-year-old man who falls for Ayesha (Rakul Preet Singh), who is half his age. Drama ensues when Ashish’s former wife (Tabu) enters the picture. The film’s trailer was released on Tuesday, which also marked Devgn’s 50th birthday.

Written by Tarun Jain and Luv Ranjan (Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety), the film traces Ashish’s journey “amidst a crazy family who only makes matters worse,” according to the official synopsis. The comedy will be out on May 17.

Tabu and Devgn, who have featured in Vijaypath (1994), Haqeeqat (1995) and Thakshak (1999), were last seen in Golmaal Again (2017).

The cast includes Jaaved Jaaferi, Jimmy Shergill and Alok Nath. Nath was accused of rape by filmmaker Vinta Nanda, and the actresses Sandhya Mridul and Deepika Amin also accused Nath of harassment. The actor was expelled from the Cine And Television Artistes Association last year.

At the film’s trailer launch earlier in the day, Devgn explained that the film was shot much the accusations against Nath surfaced. “This is not the right place to talk about this, but the film got completed much before,” he said.