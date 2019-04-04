A retired police officer (Anant Nag) and a traffic police inspector (Rishi) reopen an old case in Hemanth M Rao’s upcoming Kannada film Kavaludaari. The trail may have run cold but the stakes are high, the film’s trailer suggests.

“To see the truth, you have to become blind to all the lies,” Nag says in the two-minute trailer, which was released on Thursday. The movie is set in Bengaluru and follows the duo’s investigation into a 1977 murder case, which will “put their wit, resolve and morals to the test”, according to the official synopsis. The release date has not been announced.

Written and directed by Rao, the action thriller also stars Achyuth Kumar, Suman Ranganathan, Roshni Prakash, Siddharth Maadhyamika, Siri Ravikumar, Samanvita Shetty, Sampath Kumar and Sulile Kumar. This is Rao’s second film. He made his debut with the hit Godhi Banna Sadharana Mykattu (2016), about an Alzheimer’s patient (Anant Nag) and his son (Rakshit Shetty).

Rishi’s most recent film was his debut, Operation Alamelamma (2017). Nag was among the cast in SK Bhagavan’s Aduva Gombe (2019).