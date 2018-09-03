The teaser for Hemanth M Rao’s upcoming Kannada thriller Kavaludaari, starring Rishi, Anant Nag and Achyuth Kumar, was released on Sunday. The film stars Rishi as a traffic policeman who discovers human bones buried near a junction in Bengaluru. After senior officers exclude him from the ensuing investigation, Rishi’s police officer decides to pursue the case on his own.

Kumar plays a journalist who gives Rishi’s character some leads. The teaser ends with a glimpse of a drunk Anant Nag gathering empty alcohol bottles.

Puneeth Rajkumar’s PRK productions has bankrolled Kavaludaari. The release date is yet to be announced.

This is Rao’s second film. He made his debut with the hit Godhi Banna Sadharana Mykattu (2016), about an Alzheimer’s patient (Anant Nag) and his son (Rakshit Shetty).