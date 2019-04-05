Nawazuddin Siddiqui will headline and co-produce Bangladeshi filmmaker Mostofa Sarwar Farooki’s upcoming English-language drama No Land’s Man. The actor confirmed the news on Twitter. “The most coveted script is finally going to be made into a film,” Siddiqui tweeted on Thursday.

The film will trace the “tragic, strange, and at times funny journey of a South Asian man whose journey takes layered and complicated shape when he meets an Australian girl in the U.S.”, according to a press note. The producers include Farooki and Bangladeshi actress Nusrat Imrose Tisha. No Land’s Man is currently in pre-production. The rest of the cast and crew are yet to be announced.

Farooki’s script won the most promising project award at the National Film Development Corporation annual Film Bazaar’s co-production market in 2014.

The film explores its subject through humor, satire, and emotion, Siddiqui told Variety in an interview. “I felt compelled to be associated with the project in more than just the capacity of an actor, as I thought this is that kind of film which really needs to be made,” he added.

Farooki’s film credits include Television (2012), Ant Story (2013) and Irrfan-starrer No Bed of Roses, which was Bangladesh’s official foreign language Oscar entry in 2018.